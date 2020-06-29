David F. Thaler, 73, of Corbin, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at his home.
Born in Jellico, Tennessee, David was the son of the late Frank Vincent Thaler and Dema Carr Thaler. He had devoted 38 years to teaching and coaching in public schools in Georgia. He had coached basketball, soccer, track and baseball. He was a Vietnam veteran having served in the U.S. Air Force.
He is survived by his wife Anna Jane Hamblin Thaler; brother, Donald Thaler and wife Sandra of Knoxville; sister Mary Frances Thaler Walker and husband Tom of Knoxville; several nieces and nephews, including nephew Charles E. Bryant and wife Angela of Williamsburg.
