Mr. David Lee Gray, 69, of Golden’s Creek, passed away Tuesday afternoon, November 2, 2021 at his home. He was the son of the late Thomas Ballard and Juanita Roark Gray born on June 26, 1952 in Knox County.
David was the owner and operator of Gray Motor Sales and a long-time member of the Lighthouse Tabernacle Church. Not only owning his own business was his job, it was also his hobby. He also enjoyed farming and loved his German Shepherd, Cisco.
On July 17, 1971, he united in marriage with Peggy Faye Lake.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Bethany Broughton, a sister-in-law, Louise King Gray and brothers-in-law, Gary Wayne Lake and Wayne Goley.
Survivors include his loving wife Peggy Gray, of Golden’s Creek; two dearly loved children, Chris Gray and wife, Sharon, and Jerrita Gray and husband, Mike, all of Golden’s Creek; a sister, Della Lee and husband, Rev. Jimmy, of Boone Height and Dennis Gray of Barbourville; two treasured grandchildren, Brian Broughton and Dakota Gray; two great grandchildren, Emma and Tobiah Broughton; among other loved ones and dear friends.
