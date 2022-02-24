Mr. David Scott Gambrel age 42 of Barbourville departed this life on Friday, February 18, 2022 in the Barbourville ARH hospital. He was the son of David Gambrel and the late Cleo Gambrel, born to them on April 3, 1979 in Pineville, Kentucky. He enjoyed Coon hunting, dirt track racing and barrel racing.
He is preceded in death by his mother Cleo Gambrel and one son David Adam Gambrel.
Left behind to mourn his passing, his father David Gambrel of Bailey Switch, one son Kale Scott Gambrel of FlatLick, one daughter Tori Marie Gambrel of Cannon, one brother, Derrick Smith and wife Samantha of Bimble, and two sisters, Haylee Rae Gambrel of Artemus, and Lisa Gail Black of Michigan a grandson, Declan David Roberts, his former wife Mary Gambrel of Flat Lick, special nephews, Chris Black of Corbin, Kingsley, Axel and Lexi Smith of Bimble, a great niece Harper Grace Black of Barbourville and his caregivers, Ashley and Hannah Smith, whom he loved dearly. He also leaves behind many special aunts and uncles and many special friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral services for Mr. David Scott Gambrel will be conducted on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Tommy Frazier and Bro. Rodney Edwards officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery. Pallbearers will be, Derrick Smith, Chris Black, David Spivey and Kale Gambrel. Honorary pallbearers are Elmer Kincaid and CMT employees of Thorn Hill, TN. Cobb Hampton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Friends will be received at the funeral home Monday evening from 6-9 p.m. and Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service at 2:00.
The family would like to send special thanks to Barbourville ARH for all their care.
To the Gambrel family, the staff of the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.