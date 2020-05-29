Dayme Lee Patterson

Dayme Lee (Bain) Patterson, 98, of Flat Lick passed away peacefully Monday evening in New Tazewell, Tn. Dayme Lee was lovingly born in Ely Hollow, Knox County, to Spencer A. Bain and Stella Jarnigan Bain on April 28, 1922. Dayme lived most of her life in Knox County, except for the brief time she spent working in a Cincinnati factory during the “war effort”. After returning home to eastern Kentucky, she married her soulmate, Hobert Patterson, on December 29, 1945. To this union two children were born: one daughter, Dayme Diane and one son, Michael.
Described by her loved ones, as “Godly and Churchgoing”, Dayme could often be found, joyfully serving her beloved Dewitt Baptist Church. Dayme contributed to her church community in many ways. She loved volunteering as a Sunday School teacher and she also generously donated her time to the projects sponsored by the Women’s Missionary Union. IN her spare time, Dayme enjoyed sewing, cooking and providing love, care, and encouragement to all of her family members, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dayme was an ever-present fan of the basketball program at Knox Central High School, cheering on generations of Pattersons who have contributed greatly to building Panther basketball into powerhouse teams. Dayme also enjoyed traveling, especially out west to visit Michael, venturing to her beloved Smokey Mountains, and driving to Georgia to gather baskets of delicious peaches – for her family and friends to enjoy. She will always be remembered as a person who loved people and as a very sweet and kind lady.
Along with her parents and husband, Dayme was preceded in death by one brother, William B. Bain, one half-brother, James R. Bain and by one sister, Marbie J. Gray.
Left to mourn Dayme are her daughter, Dayme Diane Cooper and her husband Warren, of Williamsburg; her son, Michael and his wife Dora, of Corbin; her grandchildren: Melissa Patterson of Corbin, Tony Patterson and his wife Rebecca of Flat Lick, Steven Copper and his wife, Angie of Clarksville, Tn., Christopher Cooper and his wife Maria of Waldorf, Md;and Charles Cooper of Williamsburg. Dayme leaves behind eight great-grandchildren: Zachery and Shiloh Patterson; Alex, Jared, and Joshua Cooper, Tyler, Makayla, and and Dayme-Ann Cooper. Dayme is also survived by one half-brother, Clinton Bain of Florida and one half-sister, Linda Bain, of Florida.
Funeral Services for Dayme Lee Patterson will be conducted in the Hopper Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. with Reverend Jay Barnett officiating. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery at Flat Lick. Those serving as Pallbearers will be Zach Patterson, Tony Patterson, Deanie Bingham, Jerry Gray, Bob Fredrick, Rodney Swafford and Christopher Cooper. Honorary Pallbearers are Gerald Bingham, Donnie Gray, Steven Cooper, Charlie Cooper, and Members of the Dewitt Baptist Church.
The Patterson family will receive friends at Hopper Funeral Home from 12:00 P.M. until the funeral hour.
For those who wish, Memorials may be made to the Dewitt Baptist Church, P.O. Box 19, Dewitt, Kentucky 40930 in loving memory of Dayme Lee Patterson.
Hopper Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of all arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.