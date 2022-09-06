From the Barbourville Jr. Woman's Study Club Facebook page:
The DBF candidate picnic was held at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Life Center on Tuesday, September 6th. All the candidates were treated to pizzas & cookies and had their group photo taken with the 2020 & 2021 Royalty winners.
The DBF Royalty Coronation will be on Monday, October 3rd at 7:00pm at Knox Central Middle School. Please come to support our beautiful & handsome Royalty Candidates in their Daniel Boone Attire.
