The GFWC KY Barbourville Junior Woman’s Study Club is excited to announce this week’s leading candidates for the 2022 Daniel Boone Festival Royalty Races. This will be the fourth and final week for leading candidates.
In the 2022 miniature queen race, the leading candidate is Landri Jayne McClure. Landri is the daughter of Jay and Leslie McClure of Barbourville. Landri attends GR Hampton Elementary School where she is a member of the dance kittens. Her hobbies include cooking with nana, shoppin, dancing, swimming and spending time with her family and friends. Landri’s future plans are to become a baker or a famous singer.
In the 2022 miniature king race, the leading candidate is Jax Hubbard. Jax is the son of Alvin and Jenny Hubbard of Gray. Jax attends GR Hampton Elementary where he is enjoying being on the Little Dribblers basketball league as well as playing flag football and baseball. His hobbies include deer hunting with his dad and doing anything outside. Jax’s future plans are to own and operate his daddy’s business “Hubbard’s Cabins”.
In the 2022 princess race, the leading candidate is AnnTyler Phipps. AnnTyler is the daughter of Jeffery and Beth Phipps of Gray. AnnTyler attends Jesse D Lay Elementary School where she is a member of the cheer team and the basketball team. Her hobbies include tap, ballet, dance, hanging out with her friends and family, especially Ava, Willa and Aria. AnnTyler’s future plans are to become a pediatric nurse.
In the 2022 queen race, the leading candidate is Kenna Miracle. Kenna is the daughter of Tonya Miracle of Barbourville. Kenna attends Barbourville High School where she is a member of the varsity cheer team and a member of JAG. Her hobbies include writing, watching documentaries and hanging out with her friends and family. Kenna’s future plans are to become a labor and delivery nurse..
The 2022 Daniel Boone Festival Royalty Coronation will be held Monday, October 3, at 7:00 pm, at Knox County Middle School. Everyone is invited to attend. Admission is $5.00. The GFWC KY Barbourville Junior Woman’s Study Club would like to thank everyone for their continuing support as we work together to better our community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.