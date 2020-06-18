Deana Kay French Storms, age 59, of Corbin, passed away on Monday June 15, 2020 at her home.
She was a homemaker who loved being with and helping to care for her granddaughters. Deana enjoyed flowers and watching birds.
She was preceded in death by her Father, Russell G. French; Grandparents, R.G and Elizabeth French and Clarence and Susie Shepherd; and by her Mother in law, Evelyn "Jean" Storms.
Deana is survived by her Husband, Robert Storms; Children, Jessica Thurston (Sean), and Zachary Storms; Mother, Betty Shepherd French; Granddaughters, Reagan Whitaker and Audrey Becher; Brother, Steven R. French; Nieces and Nephews, Micah Storms, J.J. Storms, Terri Rush and Jessalyn Storms; Aunt, Lucille Tucker; and by a host of other family and friends, including life long friends, Sharon Ott Johnson, Jodie Perkins, Dawn Taylor Grogan, Toni Johnson McClain, and Barry Wayne Simms.
Visitation for Deana will be held on Friday June 19, 2020 from 12noon until 2pm at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be at 2pm on Friday at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, with Rev. Jerry Combs officiating. Burial will follow in the Pine Hill Cemetery.
