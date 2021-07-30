Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith tells WRIL his department responded to a call in the Woodbine area Friday morning a short time before 8:00 am.
Once on scene Sheriff Smith contacted Kentucky State Police Post 10 to defer to state troopers in regard to a death investigation on Hedden Flats Road.
One person is dead according to KSP Post 10 Public Information Officer Trooper Shane Jacobs, but no charges have been lodged at this time.
Detective Kevin Howard is in charge of the investigation.
We expect more information from Post 10 as the investigation continues.
