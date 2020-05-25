Deaven Reed, 13, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky.
He was the son of Lonnie Reed and Tammy Jones.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced later.
The family has requested donations to assist with expenses. You can donate by selecting the red "donate now" icon. All donations will go directly towards funeral expenses and the family will be provided a list of all who donate. The "donate" button can be found at https://vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com/tribute/details/3747/Deaven-Reed/obituary.html#tribute-start
