Deborah Ann Hollin, age 65 of Gray, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday October 1, 2020 at her home in Gray.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnie Hollin Sr.; parents, Dairel Seabolt Sr. and Linette Odom Seabolt; sister, Betty Sharp, and by her brothers, Charles Edward Seabolt and Dairel Seabolt Jr.
Deborah is survived by her children, Johnie Hollin Jr., Trampas Hollin Sr and wife Shannon, Will Hollin, Nikki Kerby, Valerie May, and Jessica May; grandchildren, Breanna Hollin, Taylor Hollin, Jensen Hollin, Austin Wilson, Brendon Wilson, Brooklyn Bryant, Channa Wilson, Bradi Coe, Little T. Hollin, Bailey Hollin, Kristin Hollin, Abigail Hollin, Kody Hollin, Maddon Hollin, Joseph Kerby Jr., Brent Kerby, Connor Kirby, Hannah Herman, Ashley Gay, Madison Hubbard, Maddy Saylor, Mariah Saylor, and Brooke Saylor; Nine great grandchildren, and by her brothers, Tom Seabolt, Ray Seabolt Sr., and John Seabolt; as well as, many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Sunday October 4, 2020 from 1pm until 2pm at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where her service will begin at 2pm.
Those attending are asked to wear a mask and to social distance.
