Mrs. Deborah Lynn Mills, 63, the wife of Lynn Mills of Tamerlane Drive, Corbin, passed away on Friday morning at the St. Joseph of London Hospital.
She was a surgery technician at the former Marymount Hospital in London and was of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Willis Marler and Carol Jane Havens Marler and by one brother, Floyd Marler.
She was the mother of Jason Gaddis and wife, Jennifer, of London, Jonathan Gaddis and wife, Leah, and Leah McKinney and husband, Jay, all of Richmond and Angie Breakall and husband, Ray of Berea. She was the sister of Gary Marler and Barbara Cathey and husband, Trigg, all of Lewisburg, TN, Jane Garland and husband, Doug, of Corbin and Mary Fisher and husband, Ron, of Midland, MI. She was also blessed with ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, plus a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
A Celebration of Life Gathering in honor of Mrs. Deborah Lynn Mills will take place at the family home at 198 Tamerlane Drive, Corbin, Kentucky 40701 on Saturday, April 17 from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you bring a covered dish to the celebration.
Laurel Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Mills family.
