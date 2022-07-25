Decade of the Panthers: Part One (2012-2016)
The Knox Central Panthers have accomplished a lot in the last decade. Over the next two weeks we will go sport-by-sport, taking a look at those various accomplishments. Each decade will be broken into two parts, five years at a time. Starting with 2012-2016, the breakdown of the decade will conclude with 2017-2021, just ahead of the start of the 2022 season.
Baseball:
From 2012-2016, the Panthers tallied an overall record of 80-81. The Panthers were coached by Brandon Hillard from 2014-2015. Current head coach Mike Bright took over in 2016, and led the Panthers to a 19-11 record in his first season. Under Hillard, Knox Central claimed two district championships, and appeared in the region tournament four times. In Bright’s first season, the Panthers claimed the district championship, and played for a regional championship, falling in a 3-2 decision.
Softball:
From 2012-2016, the Lady Panthers saw a plethora of coaching changes. Head coach Barbara Gregory, now the volleyball head coach, led Knox Central in 2012. Hector Urbaneja took over for the following year, leading the Lady Panthers for two seasons. Marcus McKeehan led the team for a season in 2015 before Chris Hart took over as head coach in 2016. Knox Central tallied a record of 54-90 across that span, but managed three district championships, and five appearances in the regional tournament.
Men’s Basketball:
The Knox Central Panthers’ recent string of regional championships have made them a force to be reckoned with. However, the Panthers have been successful for much longer than just the last few years. From 2012-2016, Knox Central tallied a record of 98-54. Under three separate head coaches across that span, Brain Evans, James Voight, and Tony Patterson, the Panthers won the district championship three times, and advanced to the regional tournament five times.
Women’s Basketball:
The Knox Central Lady Panthers basketball team went through the direction of three coaches from 2012-2016. Darren Mills led the team from 2012-2014 before Wendi Hammons took over from 2014-2016. Jamie Sowders took over the team in 2016. Across that span, Knox Central accrued a record of 48-91, playing for three district championships, falling in each attempt.
Football:
From 2012-2016, under the direction of head coach Scott Russell, the Panthers tallied a record of 36-21. Across that span, Knox Central advanced to the second round of the KHSAA 4A Playoffs three times.
PART TWO:
Decade of the Panthers: Part Two (2017-2021)
The Knox Central Panthers have accomplished a lot in the last decade. Over the next two weeks we will go sport-by-sport, taking a look at those various accomplishments. Each decade will be broken into two parts, five years at a time. Starting with 2012-2016, the breakdown of the decade will conclude with 2017-2021, just ahead of the start of the 2022 season.
Baseball:
The span of 2017-2022 has been kind to the Knox Central Panthers. Under the direction of current head coach Mike Bright, the Panthers reached the state tournament in 2017, and advanced to the regional tournament three times in a row from 2017-2019. From 2017-2022 Knox Central has a total record of 100-53, taking the district title in each season.
Softball:
The Lady Panthers were led by Chris Hart in 2017 before current head coach Bethany Hensley took over the Program in 2018. Across that span, Knox Central has a total record of 72-64, with three district championships, including back-to-back titles in 2021 and 2022.
Men’s Basketball:
The Knox Central men’s basketball team was an absolute force to be reckoned with from 2017-2021. Under the leadership of head coach Tony Patterson, the Panthers racked up 126 wins to just 33 losses, claiming five consecutive district championships, and three consecutive regional titles from 2018-2020.
Women’s Basketball:
The Knox Central Lady Panthers basketball team was led by Jamie Sowders from 2017-2020. Current head coach Steve Warren took over the program in 2021. Across that span, Knox Central has tallied an overall record of 71-62, claiming the district championship in 2017 amd 2021.
Football:
From 2017-2020, the Knox Central Panthers were led by head coach Fred Hoskins. Former head coach Travis McDaniel led Knox Central in 2021 before current head coach Dustin Buckner assumed the reins ahead of the 2022 season. From 2017-2020, the Panthers tallied an overall record of 31-25, including a 10-4 mark in 2018 in which Knox Central claimed its first regional championship in school history, and advanced all the way to the state semi-final.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.