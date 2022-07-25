Decade of the Tigers: Part One (2012-2016)
The Barbourville Tigers have accomplished a lot in the last decade. Over the next two weeks we will go sport-by-sport, taking a look at those various accomplishments. Each decade will be broken into two parts, five years at a time. Starting with 2012-2016, the breakdown of the decade will conclude with 2017-2021, just ahead of the start of the 2022 season.
Baseball:
In 2012, the Tigers were led by Jeff Banfield. The following year, current head coach Sam
Creasy took over the program. From 2012-2016, the Tigers tallied a record of 59-65, claiming
two district championships and appearing in the regional tournament multiple times.
Softball:
From 2012-2016, the Lady Tigers were led by Brandon Simpson. Across that span, Barbourville
tallied a record of 25-89. The Lady Tigers played for one district title in that same span.
Men’s Basketball:
From 2012-2016, the Barbourville Tigers men’s basketball team tallied a record of 85-66. From
2012-2015, Barbourville was led by legendary coach Vincil R. “Dinky” Phipps. They played for
three district titles in that span, claiming the championship in Phipps’ final season at the helm.
Derek Collins took over in 2015, and led the Tigers to the district championship game, where
they fell. Barbourville failed to reach the district final the following season.
Women’s Basketball:
From 2012-2016, the Barbourville Lady Tigers basketball team was led by two separate head
coaches. Andrea “Andy” Hillard led the team in 2012 and 2013, claiming the district title in each
season. The following year, Brandon Simpson took over the program. In that same span,
Barbourville tallied a record of 62-87.
PART TWO:
Decade of the Tigers: Part Two (2017-2021)
The Barbourville Tigers have accomplished a lot in the last decade. Over the next two weeks we will go sport-by-sport, taking a look at those various accomplishments. Each decade will be broken into two parts, five years at a time. Starting with 2012-2016, the breakdown of the decade will conclude with 2017-2021, just ahead of the start of the 2022 season.
Baseball:
Under the direction of head coach Sam Creasy, the Tigers’ success increased from 2017-2022. With an entire season canceled due to COVID-19 in 2020, Barbourville tallied a record of 72-66 overall, playing for multiple district championships, advancing to the regional tournament.
Softball:
Derrick Poff took over the Barbourville Lady Tigers softball program in 2017, and led the team through the 2019 season, before current head coach Luster Powers assumed the reins. Like baseball and other sports, the 2020 softball season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandmeic. From 2017-2022, the Lady Tigers tallied an overall record of 23-58.
Men’s Basketball:
Derek Collins led the team for one final year in 2017 before former Tiger standout Cody Messer took control of the team. Current head coach Chirs Taylor took over the team in 2021. From 2017-2021, Barbourville has an overall record of 78-63. Although they’ve played for multiple district championships across that span, they have fallen short in each outing.
Women’s Basketball:
The Lady Tigers have undergone three head coaching changes since 2017. Janet Jones coached the team in 2017 with Andy Hillard taking back over in 2018, coaching until 2019. The following year, current head coach Scott Broughton took over. Across that span, Barbourville has tallied a total record of 34-97.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.