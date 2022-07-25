Decade of the Wildcats: Part One (2012-2016)
The Lynn Camp Wildcats have accomplished a lot in the last decade. Over the next two weeks we will go sport-by-sport, taking a look at those various accomplishments. Each decade will be broken into two parts, five years at a time. Starting with 2012-2016, the breakdown of the decade will conclude with 2017-2021, just ahead of the start of the 2022 season.
Baseball:
It was a rough stretch for the Wildcats from 2012-2016. Under the direction of head coach Matthew Cox Sr. in 2012, Lynn Camp went winless. Head coach Marc Estep took over from 2013-2016. Across that span, the Wildcats tallied a record of 25-103, with no district championships or regional tournament appearances.
Softball:
From 2012-2016, the Lady Wildcats were led by two separate coaches. In 2012 and 2013, Lynn Camp was led by Jessica Pitts. Current head coach Nikki Hendrix took over in 2014. Following two years and a total of three wins, the Lady Cats improved year after year following the hiring of Hendrix. The hard work paid off in 2016 when Lynn Camp claimed the district title.
Men’s Basketball:
The Lynn Camp Wildcats’ were under the direction of three different head coaches from 2012-2016. Clyde Dixon led the Wildcats in 2012 before Eric Swords assumed the helm the following year. Swords led the team until 2015, when legendary head coach Dinky Phipps took the Lynn Camp job following his departure from Barbourville. Across that span, the Wildcats tallied a record of 69-78, and played for two district titles under Phipps.
Women’s Basketball:
The span of 2012-2016 was a great stretch for the Lynn Camp Lady Cats. Under the direction of beloved coach Richard Jones, Lynn Camp racked up 100 wins, and 52 losses in the five year period, claiming two district championships in four appearances.
Football:
2012-2016 was a rough stretch for the Lynn Camp Wildcats football team. Under two separate head coaches, the Wildcats tallied a five year record of 18-37, never advancing past the first round of the KHSAA 1A Playoffs.
Decade of the Wildcats: Part Two (2017-2021)
Baseball:
From 2017-2021, the Lynn Camp Wildcats baseball team was led by Rob Ledington. In 2022, former baseball standout Evan Lay assumed the helm. From 2017-2022, the Wildcats stumbled to a 35-79 overall record, including an 0-21 mark in 2022.
Softball:
Under the direction of current head coach Nikki Hendrix, the Lynn Camp Lady Cats’ success increased dramatically. From 2017-2022, Lynn Camp racked up an overall record of 77-63, including a 25-12 record in 2019, complete with a district championship.
Men’s Basketball:
From 2017-2019 the Lynn Camp Wildcats were led by legendary coach Dinky Phipps. In 2020, former high school and collegiate standout, and current head coach, Rodney Clarke assumed control of the program. Across that span, Lynn Camp has a total record of 83-61.
Women’s Basketball:
2017 was the last season that the Lynn Camp Lady Cats were coached by the late, legendary Richard “Bird Dog” Jones. Jones passed in 2018 after a short battle with cancer. The Lynn Camp High School gymnasium was named after Jones that year. In 2018, Justin Woods took over the program, and led the Lady Cats to a district championship, which they dedicated to Jones. Current boys’ head coach Rodney Clarke took over the Lady Cats for a brief stint before current head coach Darrell Hendrix assumed control. Lynn Camp has tallied an overall record of 48-94 across that span, with one district championship.
Football:
From 2017-2020, the Lynn Camp Wildcats were led by Allen Harris. Current head coach Mark Huddleston assumed the head coaching position in 2021. Lynn Camp has an overall record of 23-29 across that span, with two trips to the second round of the KHSAA 1A playoffs in 2018 and 2019.
