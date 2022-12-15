Deeds
Brandon and Donna Roark to Don and Helen Sullivan, Knox County property.
Carlene Gischel, and Edwin and Stephanie Smith to Greg and Marcetta Helton, Knox County property.
Greg and Marcetta Helton to Stanley Lawson, Knox County property.
Joyce Buchanan, Krista, Ryan and Rachel Campbell to Kenneth and Courtney Campbell, Knox County property.
Alex and Eusebia Howell to Nathan Deaton Jr., Knox County property.
Roger Deaton to Tyler and Ruth Dunn, Knox County property.
Travey and Jason Joslin, Todd and Amy Mountain, Estate of Helen Sams, and James Lewis to Travis Napier, Knox County property.
Kentucky Housing Corporation to The Secretary of Housing, Knox County property.
Margaret Hicks to Dara Carmack, Knox County property.
Jimmy and Bonnie Plemons to Marvin Chadwell, Knox County property.
Sandra Dean to Adriana Nieto-Ramirez, Knox County property.
Arthur and Malvie Baker to Dora Epperson, Knox County property.
David and Helen McKenzie to April and Tim Messer, Knox County property.
April and Tim Messer to Edwin and Dana Smith, Knox County property.
Willie Owens Jr. to Willie Owens Sr., Knox County property.
Greg and Elisha Fisher to Allen Mills, Knox County property.
Stoney and Regina Hobbs to Matthew Hobbs, Knox County property.
Lawsuits
Allen Carmack v. Misty Carmack Div. III
Bethany Miracle v. Derek Miracle Div. III
Bobbie Hedrick v. Connie McQueen Div. I
Ben Lawson v. Taylor Stoner Div. III
Capital One NA v. Ted Brindle Div. I
Sharon Jenkins v. Randall Jenkins Div. III
