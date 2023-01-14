Happy New Year and welcome to the year 2023. Or is it not? While maybe happiness should fill the air as we say goodbye to 2022, it is just likely that you may have taken a moment to celebrate the new year having been caught up in the moment, but reality set it very shortly thereafter.
Feeling overwhelmed is a ‘feeling’ that knows how to show up at the wrong moment every time. It has been said that “your lack of planning is not my emergency”, and I would agree.
However, that ‘feeling’ that hits us when we’ve done our part and we begin to sense the weight of other issues, that’s when overwhelming makes its presence known. One approach to dismissing that overwhelming ‘feeling’, could be that we demand overwhelming knock on our door and wait until we answer the door! As grandson Dustin Dean Dixon would say, “punch’em right in the throat”! That phrase is a perfect expression for addressing unwanted advances in our lives. Feeling overwhelmed deserves just such a punch.
In defeating the depression of 2023, let’s begin by acknowledging her presence, but let us steadfastly resist the temptation to invite the overwhelming feeling, into our lives. Let’s be committed to not displaying a welcome mat at our door.
Acknowledgement is a strong tool in approaching challenges. Acknowledgement is also a strong tool for loosening or tightening, whichever the case need maybe.
The next three steps that are required will advance acknowledgement to the winners circle in life. Planning is the way in which we eliminate our sudden emergency onto the plate of others. Organization requires us to stop and consider. What do you need to accomplish your goal? What must happen for this thought to be a reality? Who can help you and what do you already have in your possession, to begin the process?
Answer these questions and the last step to, acknowledgment, planning and organization is action. Action is required on every front, side, angle, approach and closure. Add these together and I am totally confident that 2023 will be positively everything you’ve thought of and more. Happy New Year!
