After tallying only four wins last season, the Lynn Camp Lady Cats are already one quarter of the way to matching their win total from last season after winning their season opener over Washington County 64-49.
Alissa Crumpler led Lynn Camp with 17 points and six rebounds. She was followed by Abby Mabe with 12 points, Natalie Fanella with nine points, Alexis Lowe with nine points, Jorja Carnes with eight points, Lindsey Cox with seven points, and Julia Shepherd with two points.
Lynn Camp head coach Darrell Hendrix was very happy with his team’s performance, especially the play from his bench.
“I am very pleased that we got the win,” he said. “I thought we played well in just about every aspect of the game, especially to have been limited with the COVID protocols. I thought we did a good job of getting up and down the floor, and played really good team ball. There are obviously some things that we would like to clean up, but all-in-all, it was a pretty good first game of the season, and it always feels good to come out with the win.”
With Crumpler and Lowe coming off the bench, the Lady Cats’ bench was responsible for more than 20 points.
“I was very happy with our bench,” said Hendrix. “Alissa and Alexis came off the bench and played some big minutes for us, Alissa even led scoring. I can’t say enough about how well they play as a team. I thought Abby did a great job for us, Jorja did too. Lindsey had a couple of buckets, Natalie too. I could go on and on about this bunch. We’ve got a great group of extremely unselfish girls that are willing to work hard together, and you can’t beat that.”
With the victory, the Lady Cats improved to 1-0 on the season. They took on the Middlesboro Lady Jackets on Tuesday night at Lynn Camp.
