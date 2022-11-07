Delilah "Duck" Driggers, passed away at the age of 68, on Friday, November 4, 2022, while at home surrounded by her loved ones.
She was a life-long resident of Corbin, KY, and beloved by all who knew her. She is survived by husband, Benjamin "Tommy" Driggers, and by her son, Cody Driggers. She had two sisters who passed, Sharre Hart and Johnni Dean Miles both of Corbin. She is also survived by her nephew, Ian Hart and his wife Toni and their daughter, Izzy Hart and by a nephew, Derek Rains, and by many extended family members, including Patsy Henson, Donna Kersey, Mike Wilson, Myranda Dixon, Tyler Henson, and Jesse Driggers, and by several other nieces and nephews.
Born and raised in Woodbine, Delilah was a 1973 graduate of Whitley County High School. She spent her professional career in banking, working over 40years as a teller. She won "best teller" in town multiple times. Delilah never met a stranger and loved and helped everyone she could. She had the most beautiful and infectious laugh you could ever hear. She loved to be with family and friends, laughing and telling stories. Most of all, she loved to just be at home with her family and dogs.
We are heartbroken to say goodbye, but we know it is not permanent. We rejoice in her memory and her love, forever and always.
A private ceremony for family and closest friends has already been held, but for others who admired and cared for her, may, in lieu of flowers, donate to the Knox-Whitley Animal Shelter in her name to honor her memory.
