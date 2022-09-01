Dennis Hembree, 73, of Barbourville, passed away Friday morning, August 26, 2022 at his home. He was the son of the late Harvey and Anna Reynolds Hembree on August 31, 1948 at Heidrick.
Dennis was a retired road construction blaster and of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed spending time hunting and fishing and in earlier years loved to play golf. He faithfully served his country in the United States Air Force.
On July 4, 1976, he united in marriage with Sharon Jones and to this union two children were born.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Diane Johnson, who was his twin, and Joyce McWilliams and husband, Gooder; an infant brother, Charles Hembree and a brother-in-law, Earl Mays.
Survivors include his loving wife of over 46 years, Sharon Hembree of Barbourville; two children, Charley Fryer of Corbin and Jason Hembree and wife, Beverly, of Barbourville; a sister, Jeanetta Mays of Heidrick; a brother, Stanley “Hoot” Hembree of Gray; two treasured grandsons, Braden and Ben Hembree; among other loved ones and dear friends.
