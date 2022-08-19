Dennis L. Phipps, age 62, of Corbin, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday August 17, 2022, at his home.
He was born in Corbin, a son of the late Will "Junior Phipps and Nora Hibbard Phipps. Dennis was a skilled heavy equipment operator and was a member and board member of New Vision Pentecostal Church in Gray, Kentucky.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, David, Orville, and Dallas Phipps, and by his sisters, Carolyn Phipps and Cathy Brown.
Dennis is survived by his wife Judy Burnett Phipps, daughter Denise Phipps Ball and husband Calvin, grandsons, Blake and Xavier Ball, brother, Daniel Boone Phipps, and by several nieces, nephews, family and by many friends.
Visitation for Dennis will be held from 12noon until 3pm on Sunday August 21, 2022, at New Vision Pentecostal Church in Gray, where his funeral will be held at 3pm, with Rev. Kenny Johnson officiating.
Burial will follow in the Phipps Cemetery in Gray, Kentucky.
Arrangements by the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com
