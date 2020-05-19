Mr. Dewey Ray Engle, age 79 of Cannon, Kentucky departed this life on Monday, May 18, 2020 at this home. He was the husband of Joyce (Hobbs) Engle and the son of Sharp Engle and Clara (Nantz) Jones. He was born in Whitley County, Kentucky on June 13, 1940. He had been a coal miner and loved to hunt and spend time with his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, along with a great grandchild, Jayden Michael Engle, a brother, Samuel Jones, a son in law, Dennis Gregory, and brothers and sisters in law, Phyllis Jones and George Riley.
Left behind to mourn his passing, his loving wife, Joyce Engle, three sons, Randall Ray Engle, Ronald Engle and wife Lisa and David Engle and fiance’ Melissa all of Cannon, two daughters, Sheila Engle and Joanne Gregory also of Cannon, two brothers, Joe Jones, Jr. and wife Willa Sue of Girdler and Jerry Don Jones and wife Sharon of Barbourville, four sisters, Rosa Hensley and husband Billy Ray of Greenroad, Dora Lee Riley of Hinkle, Nancy Shepherd and husband Johnny of Barbourville and Lorene Sherrell and husband Dan of Western, Kentucky. He also leaves behind five grandchildren, Jason Engle, Jeremy Gregory, Alexandria Engle, Keira Tuttle and Seth Tuttle and three great grandchildren, Connor Engle, Kaydence Engle and Matthew Gregory.
He also leaves behind a host of many other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral services for Mr. Ray Engle will be conducted in the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. David Mounce officiating. Pallbearers will be Farrell Riley, Dale Marion, Harold Riley, Jeffrey Shepherd, James Paul Jones, Willis Smith and Steve Jones. He will be laid to rest in the Engle Cemetery at Cannon. Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home will be in charge of all arrangements.
Friends will be received at the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 1:00 until 4:00 p.m.
To the Engle family, the staff of the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
We will be abiding by the restrictions suggested by the governor's office and would encourage everyone to please leave condolences on the tribute page for the family during this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.