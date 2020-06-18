Ms. Diana Sue Merida, age 69 of Barbourville, was born in Barbourville, KY on October 23, 1950 to the late Charles Merida and Edith Mills Merida and departed this life on Monday, June 15, 2020 in the St. Joseph of London Hospital. She was a member of North Main Community Church and enjoyed fishing, playing bingo and the Lottery, and time with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, a brother: Jerry Merida preceded her in death.
Sue is survived by her loving son: Charles Merida and wife Amy of Barbourville; 3 grandchildren: Austin Townsley, Adam Townsley, and Allen Townsley; 8 great grandchildren: Makayla, Baylee, Braxton, Braylen, Peyton, Brenna, Gus, and Branson; other relatives and many friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Diana Sue Merida will be conducted in the Barbourville Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 2:00 P.M.. Burial will follow in the Carnes Cemetery with Alan Townsley, Austin Townsley, John Pasternak, Tim Corey, Chris Corey, Fred Russell, Hobart Teague, and Kevin Wilbon Serving as Pallbearers. Barbourville Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Friends may call at the Barbourville Funeral Home on Friday from 12 Noon to the funeral hour at 2.
To the loving family of Mrs. Diana Sue Merida, Larry, Doyle, Gene and all the staff at the Barbourville Funeral Home would like to offer our heartfelt sympathy and prayers during your time of bereavement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.