Dianne Morris Simpson age 65 of Barbourville, was born in Hydrick, KY on June 8, 1955 to Calvin and Lorene Mills Morris and departed this life on October 21, 2020 at her home. She attended Trace Branch United Methodist Church and enjoyed teaching art, Gardening, was President of the Knox County Arts Council, a member of the Kentucky Craft Market, and a loving Mother and Grandmother.
Her father: Calvin Morris; and a daughter: Audrey Simpson preceded her in death.
Dianne is survived by her loving mother: Lorene Morris of Barbourville; her children: Tina Simpson and husband Derrick, William Kevin Simpson all of Corbin, and Karen King of Barbourville; 3 brothers: Dennis Morris and wife Hope, and Darrell Morris all of Barbourville, and Tony Morris and wife Dena of Corbin; grandchildren: Hayden King and Finley Slone; other relatives and many friends to mourn her passing.
A Memorial Service for Mrs. Dianne Simpson will be conducted in the Trace Branch United Methodist Church at 1:00 P.M.. Barbourville Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Friends may call at the Trace Branch United Methodist Church Saturday 1:00 P.M..
To the loving family of Mrs. Diane Simpson, Larry, Gene, Doyle, and the staff of the Barbourville Funeral Home would like to offer our heartfelt sympathy and prayers during your time of bereavement.
