Mrs. Dicy Mae Bailey, 97, of Calhoun, GA, formerly of Barbourville, the widow of Denver Bailey, passed away Tuesday afternoon, June 28, 2022 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Ned and Euphemia Carnes Shelton born on March 22, 1925 in Knox County.
Dicy was a long-time Knox County PVA Office employee and a member of the Old Time Baptist Church. She was an avid quilter, making beautiful works of art from a young age until she could no longer. She enjoyed tending her flowers and cooking for her grandchildren, especially her apple stack cake. After dinner, she would often ask if anyone would like a little dessert, which was a pinch of snuff!
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a beloved son, Jerry Michael Bailey; two sisters, Ethel Burnett and husband, Riley, and Lidie Shelton and a brother, Coleman Shelton and wife, Ada.
Survivors include her loving children, Phyllis Johnson and husband, Raymond, of Dalton, GA, Euphemia Kay Lay and husband, Stanley, of Calhoun, GA, Brenda Lou King and husband, Charles, of Gray and Dennis Bailey of Chatsworth, GA; a daughter-in-law, Cindy Bailey of Barbourville; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; among other loved ones and dear friends.
