The coronavirus pandemic has forced unforeseen difficulty on many businesses. Barbourville ARH Hospital and Legacy Automotive Network are vastly different businesses, yet they now endure many of the same challenges.
Barbourville ARH Hospital remains operational with some caveats. Face masks are now required for anyone entering the hospital and temperatures are being checked before entry. The Emergency Room currently serves as the hospital’s point of entry.
“The pandemic has hurt our business significantly,” says Charles Lovell, Barbourville ARH Community CEO. He added that many people are scared to be out, “especially near a hospital.” Many non-urgent and elective procedures remain suspended per the governor’s order.
Like the hospital, Legacy Automotive dealerships remain open in a limited capacity. While sales are suspended, service and parts department are considered essential services. “We’ve rearranged customer lounge areas to promote social distancing. We’re also wrapping all seats and steering wheels in plastic, as well as promoting our drop box for keys, so customers never have to enter our building if they don’t feel comfortable doing that,” said Edward J. Hyde, owner of Legacy Automotive Network. Legacy dealerships have implemented phone and online sales as well as pickup and delivery services.
Hyde made it clear the lives and health of his 160 employees are top priority. “My main goal is to care for the livelihood of each Legacy employee,” he stated. Hyde believes his staff will be prepared when work resumes, stressing, “when it’s safe to do so.”
As a small business, Legacy is eligible for some of the relief loans. Hyde stated the company is prepared to do whatever it takes to preserve jobs.
Lovell hopes the hospital will be eligible for some of the federal money available. ARH would use the money to offset the cost of additional equipment and “to cover the cost of staff we have kept onboard despite our decrease in volume,” Lovell says.
Lovell praised Governor Andy Beshear’s handling of the pandemic. “If you compare the number of cases in KY, who has social distancing, to TN who has not enforced, the difference in numbers are staggering,” he stated.
Hyde says he “trust the experts,” but also asks questions. He added, “This situation is new to us all, so naturally our leaders will make decisions with unintended consequences… my energy is focused on assuring my small business and the 160 people who work for Legacy won’t become casualties of these consequences.”
Hyde would like to see data-driven decisions made and believes as more data comes in, the right moves will be clearer and we can be better prepared for a second wave. As new data suggest a lower death-rate than originally estimated, Hyde said “I’ll say my prayers of thanks and go back to work.”
Lovell believes measure to contain the spread of the virus have worked. He is concerned however that our numbers will continue to rise as more testing is available. According to the new guidelines for reopening the country from the White House, there must be a “downward trajectory of documented cases within a 14-day period,” among other criteria for a state to begin easing restrictions.
