One of the best things about country living, is it gives you the ability to provide for yourself. It's the reason we grow gardens, tend fruit trees, and spend countless hours canning. As with anything, the more time you spend taking care of it, the more it means to you. Last spring I planted a couple blueberry bushes adding to the menagerie of things we have here. This year, most likely due to a mild winter and early spring, the blueberries are just beginning to ripen. As for my garden, I've already picked over half a dozen zucchini. I found zucchini one of the easiest and most abundant things to grow and when I get too many on hand, my first thoughts are to use them in a wonderful baked cake or bread.
Last summer Tammy Ferguson Baker brought me a freshly baked summer treat by the name of a Blueberry Zucchini Lemon cake. It's a beautiful and unique cake packed with flavor. I've made the cake several times and there are hardly ever any leftovers. As bad as it hurts, I'm sharing her recipe as it is one of my new favorites. If you have a great summer recipe and would love to share, email kdcole1120@gmail.com
Lemon Blueberry Zucchini Cake
Ingredients:
2 c. zucchini, finely shredded and lightly drained
3 eggs, lightly beaten, room temperature
1 c. vegetable oil
3 tsp vanilla extract
2 1/4 c. Sugar
3 c. all-purpose flour
1 tsp salt
1 tsp baking powder
1/4 tsp baking soda
1 pint blueberries, reserve a few to garnish
Lemon Buttercream
Ingredients:
1 c. butter, room temperature
3. 1/2 c. powdered sugar
1 tsp vanilla
1/8 tsp salt
1 lemon (juice about 2 tbsp and zest)
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease 2 8 inch round baking pans, set side. In large bowl, mix eggs, oil, vanilla, and sugar; fold in zucchini. Slowly add to mixture flour, salt, baking powder, and soda. Fold in blueberries. Divide batter between both pans. Bake 30-40 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean from being inserted in the center. Cool in pans 10 minutes, then cool completely on wire racks. To make Lemon Buttercream, in large bowl, mix butter, sugar, and salt, add vanilla and lemon juice until creamy. Fold in zest, reserve some as garnish if desired.
Place one baked round on cake stand, spread even layer of frosting on top smoothing to edges. Place remaining round on top, cover top half with remaining frosting. Garnish with reserved blueberries and lemon zest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.