Most people(including me) have at times used a to-do list to keep track of different tasks we need to finish. There are lists for goals we want to accomplish at work, lists for errands that need to be run, grocery lists, Christmas card lists, school supplies lists, housework to be done lists, and the lists of lists could go on and on.
To-do lists can be incredibly useful in moving forward and getting things done, and crossing items off a list can feel very satisfying. There have been times that I did something not on my list, so after finishing the task, I wrote it down just so I could cross it off.
Health Benefits
Making a list will make you more organized, more productive, and efficient. I know I get more done when I have a list. Psychologists all agree that lists will help you be healthier.
Reduce Anxiety. When we have “a million things to do” a list will help you to accomplish those “million things”. As soon as you start writing things down on paper or in your smartphone and get it out of your head - your stress levels drop.
Boost Your Brain Power. The act of making a list uses parts of your brain that might not normally get used. So, you are working your brain and staying sharp.
Focus. Using a list as a roadmap will keep your eye on the prize. (Crossing items off your list.) Having a list will help you focus in all areas of your life.
Increase Self Esteem. Once you cross things off your list you will feel an amazing sense of accomplishment. The boost of self-esteem really helps to keep you motivated and productive.
Organize Your Thoughts. When we write a list and think about all the steps that will help us accomplish our goals - we feel much more prepared to tackle the tasks. When we declutter our minds and write out a list our thoughts will be less jumbled in all areas of our lives.
Here are six ways to maximize the usefulness of your to-do lists:
Make it motivating. When a to-do list is done right, it inspires you to get your tasks done. An inspiring list includes items that are specific and small enough that they feel doable. If the list contains things that are too big or too vague, they will be overwhelming and discouraging. An example is “garden”. It should be broken down into sub-tasks like weeding, watering, etc.
It is also discouraging to have items on your list every day that you keep not getting done. Organizing all the family photos can be overwhelming. Break it into smaller tasks such as selecting a nice container in which to place all the photos. You can also remove the task from your daily list to a “Later List”.
Place it on your calendar. Putting a task on your calendar means you have blocked off time for it. You can relax knowing that you will take care of the item at the appointed time.
Keep it organized. Try to have one list instead of several around the house. Keep a single list and update it frequently. But I do have a separate grocery list for when I go shopping.
Stay focused. Focus on one item at a time. Remember, you can only do one thing at a time. (Turns out multitasking isn’t all that great.) Give that task your full attention and when finished - cross it off the list.
Less Stress
A study, published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology, found that spending just 5 minutes writing a to-do list before bed aided in getting a good night’s sleep. Those who wrote a to-do list fell asleep significantly faster than those who didn’t write down a list. The items no longer needed to cycle in their heads. They had been written down and could be safely retrieved the next morning without stressing over the items during the night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.