The GFWC Kentucky Barbourville Junior Woman’s Study Club would like to express our sincere thanks to all the men, women, and local merchants and sponsors who donated their resources and time to make this a successful event.
Arby’s, Avon-Consultant Sherri Hammons, Barbourville Chiropractic, Barnhill Dentistry, Best Western, Bingham Tire & Oil, Blooms by Blue Willow, Blue Willow Gifts, Bombshell Beauties, Bowling Family Pharmacy, Carolyn’s Unique Photography, Charles Myrick, Charles Reed Mitchell, Cora Physical Therapy, CRAVE, Crawford’s Furniture, Creative Reality, Dance2Fit, Daniel Boone Festival Committee, Dr. Cynthia Corbin’s Optometry, Dr. Robert Dunaway’s Dentistry, Esthetically Pleasing Skincare, Factory Connection, First Baptist Church, First United Methodist Church, Flossie’s Beauty Shop-Operators Flossie Brock & Buffie Hubbs, Forcht Bank, Georgia’s Stitches, Gina Mills-Messer Dentistry, Girl Time Studio-Massage by Alison McDaniel Glitter & Glam, Golden Girls, Grateful Ed’s BBQ, Hamburger Hut, Hammons’ Florist, Hinkle Hometown Pharmacy, Hinkle Printing, Hometown Bank, IGA, Infiniti Day Spa, It’s Girl Time Studio, Jackson Warewashing System, JenCam Photography, Jessica Abner Photography, JR Hubbard Trucking, Kara Beth Thompson, Kentucky Farm Bureau, Kentucky Wash Pros, Kids Being Kids Daycare, Kilgore’s Barber Shop, Kingsley’s Closet, Knox JROTC, Knox County Board of Education, Knox County Middle School Knox County Board of Education Maintenance Engineers (especially Mann Cobb and Brenda Bennett), Knox County News, Knox County Veterinary Services, Knox Florist, Knox Professional Pharmacy, Legacy Automotive Network, Lillian June, Little Caesars Pizza, Los Primos Mexican Restaurant, Mackey Vision Center, Mini Me Boutique, Mobile Home Guys, Monogram Me, Paparazzi Jewelry-Consultants Tiffany Rogers & Mary Shields, Parkway Pawn & Gun, Phipps Mowing & Landscaping, PNC Bank, Pope Lumber Company, Pretty Please Plates, Radio Shack, Salon Perfection & Tanning, Save-Rite Home Care, Smith Family Pharmacy, Smith & Owens Dentistry, Sweet & Sassy Salon, The 101 on North Main, The Advocate, The Beautique, The City of Barbourville, The Flower Shop, The Glamour Gallery, The Ugly Mug, Thirty-One-Consultant, Ashley Doolin, Tri-County Auto Sales, Tucker Rae Designs, Turn Key Realty-Sharon Woolum Realtor, Two Amigos Mexican Restaurant, Uneeda’s Florist, Union College, Union College Educational Studies Unit, Union College KEA-AE, Vintage Jewels by Ann Banfield and Wood Transmission Service, family members of the Junior club women who assisted us in decorating and all of the people who selflessly donated their time and resources to help us but wish not to be recognized…thank you!
