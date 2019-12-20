Lynn Camp coach Dinky Phipps picked up his 700th career victory as he led his team to a 60-55 victory over Williamsburg on Thursday, December 19.
Dinky Phipps records 700th win
- By Tim Branstetter
- Updated
Tim Branstetter
Sports Reporter
