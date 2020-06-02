The Barbourville City Park will host a truck show and jeep flex competition this Saturday, June 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The show itself is open to trucks and jeeps with $5 entry fee. The jeep flex competition has a $10 entry fee that also covers entry into the show.
The event is free for spectators to enjoy. Food trucks will be on site to provide refreshments. $2 raffle tickets will be available at the event for the chance to win an eight by ten cabin donated by Hubbards' Cabins; proceeds will be donated to St. Judes Children's Hospital.
More information is available on the dirty South Truck Show Facebook page. the Mountain Advocate will feature photos and coverage of the event online and in next week's issue.
