For the past few weeks, Thompson Park has been undergoing some changes. Disc golf baskets and tee pads have been added to the park. With nine baskets spread throughout the campus, the growing sport has finally made its way into Barbourville. The nine-hole course is free to play for all participants.
Organizer Jordan Infield is elated that the course has finally come together.
"I'm so glad and so relieved that its put together and ready to play," he said. "I think there are going to be a lot of people that come out and utilize the course. We've had a lot of people talking about how excited they are to finally have a course around here and things like that. A few people I know have even stated that they will be coming by on their lunch breaks from work to give the course a try."
Although the course at Thompson Park is completed, Infield says that he is always open to expanding to others as well.
"This course is ready to play," he said. "The nine baskets will probably be all that we have here, due to limited room. That being said, I think nine is a perfect number for this location. If any other parks in the area are interested in having a disc golf course, it's definitely something I am interested in trying to make happen."
Although they won't be adding anymore official baskets, Infield added that they will be adding signs and practice baskets to help players warm up and navigate around the course with ease.
"The course is fully playable, but we are going to be adding tee signs and a course map to make it clear where you are supposed to go," he said. "We are also going to add two practice baskets, so you can warm up before playing your round. I look forward to working with the city of Barbourville for years to come to make Thompson RV Park an even better course as time goes on."
