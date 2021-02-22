gov cup 2-21.jpg

Elementary academic teams across Knox County competed virtually on Saturday, February 20, for the opportunity to advance to the regional event to be held in March.

Knox County is divided into two elementary districts by the Kentucky Association of Academic Competition.  District 70 consists of Barbourville City School, G.R. Hampton, Girdler, and Lynn Camp elementary schools.  District 71 consists of Central, Flat Lick, and Jesse D. Lay elementary schools.

gov cup 2-21 2.jpg

District 70 Results (KCPS)

Mathematics

1. Isaac Campbell, GR Hampton

3. Emily Jordan, Girdler

Science

3. Kaden Smith, GR Hampton

4. Gavin Jordan, Girdler

Social Studies

3. Landon Hughes, GR Hampton

4. KristaJo Clark, Girdler

5. Gavin Jordan, Girdler

Language Arts

1. Isaac Campbell, GR Hampton

2. Seren Barnes, GR Hampton

5. Lorelai Prewitt, Lynn Camp

Arts and Humanities

1. Jamison Jones, Lynn Camp

2. Josie Mills, GR Hampton

4. Karmynn Desoto, Girdler

Composition

3. Emily Jordan, Girdler

5. Seren Barnes, GR Hampton

Quick Recall

2. Lynn Camp

3. Girdler

4. GR Hampton

Overall Final Standings 

2. GR Hampton

3. Girdler

4. Lynn Camp

District 71 Results

Mathematics

1. Brady Napier, Central

2. Jake Ketcham, Central

3. Cash Collins, Central

4. Tucker Sharp, Flat Lick

5. Ethan Donaldson, Flat Lick

Science

1. Cash Collins, Central

2. Brady Napier, Central

3. Drake Cobb, Central

Social Studies

1. Noah Ball, Central

2. Jordan Dean, Central

3. Drake Cobb, Central

Language Arts

1. Ethan Donaldson, Flat Lick

2. Madilyn Marsee, Central

3. Jake Ketcham, Central

4. Jordan Dean, Central

Arts and Humanities

1. Noah Ball, Central

2. Madilyn Marsee, Central

Composition

1. Tori Wilder, Flat Lick

2. Madilyn Marsee, Central

2. Jordan Dean, Central

Quick Recall

1. Central

2. Flat Lick

3. Jesse D. Lay

Overall Final Standings

1. Central

2. Flat Lick

3. Jesse D. Lay

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you