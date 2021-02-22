Elementary academic teams across Knox County competed virtually on Saturday, February 20, for the opportunity to advance to the regional event to be held in March.
Knox County is divided into two elementary districts by the Kentucky Association of Academic Competition. District 70 consists of Barbourville City School, G.R. Hampton, Girdler, and Lynn Camp elementary schools. District 71 consists of Central, Flat Lick, and Jesse D. Lay elementary schools.
District 70 Results (KCPS)
Mathematics
1. Isaac Campbell, GR Hampton
3. Emily Jordan, Girdler
Science
3. Kaden Smith, GR Hampton
4. Gavin Jordan, Girdler
Social Studies
3. Landon Hughes, GR Hampton
4. KristaJo Clark, Girdler
5. Gavin Jordan, Girdler
Language Arts
1. Isaac Campbell, GR Hampton
2. Seren Barnes, GR Hampton
5. Lorelai Prewitt, Lynn Camp
Arts and Humanities
1. Jamison Jones, Lynn Camp
2. Josie Mills, GR Hampton
4. Karmynn Desoto, Girdler
Composition
3. Emily Jordan, Girdler
5. Seren Barnes, GR Hampton
Quick Recall
2. Lynn Camp
3. Girdler
4. GR Hampton
Overall Final Standings
2. GR Hampton
3. Girdler
4. Lynn Camp
District 71 Results
Mathematics
1. Brady Napier, Central
2. Jake Ketcham, Central
3. Cash Collins, Central
4. Tucker Sharp, Flat Lick
5. Ethan Donaldson, Flat Lick
Science
1. Cash Collins, Central
2. Brady Napier, Central
3. Drake Cobb, Central
Social Studies
1. Noah Ball, Central
2. Jordan Dean, Central
3. Drake Cobb, Central
Language Arts
1. Ethan Donaldson, Flat Lick
2. Madilyn Marsee, Central
3. Jake Ketcham, Central
4. Jordan Dean, Central
Arts and Humanities
1. Noah Ball, Central
2. Madilyn Marsee, Central
Composition
1. Tori Wilder, Flat Lick
2. Madilyn Marsee, Central
2. Jordan Dean, Central
Quick Recall
1. Central
2. Flat Lick
3. Jesse D. Lay
Overall Final Standings
1. Central
2. Flat Lick
3. Jesse D. Lay
