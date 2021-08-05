Lenora Kay Dixon, recently retired Superintend of Barbourville Independent Schools, has been named Executive Director of Southeast/South-Central Educational Cooperative.
SESC is a non-profit organization that provides numerous services to its 27 member school districts; including professional development at all levels, training on curriculum development, special education services. Founded in 1990 as a program from Eastern Kentucky University, SESC became an independent organization in 2013 and serves over 5,300 teachers in 178 schools. Member districts include Barbourville, Knox County and Corbin.
“It was a wonderful experience,” said Dixon of her time as a member of SESC. She and the other district superintendents made up the board of SESC. She described the organization as a place where members could share their challenges and their strengths with each other. “SESC was very valuable to me as a superintendent,” she added.
When the Executive Director position became available, Dixon saw an opportunity to continue serving not just the district she’d ran for over half a decade, but dozens more. “I wanted to be able to continue on a field I love,” she said. As director she will be charged with hiring staff and trainers for districts among other tasks. Mostly, Dixon is excited to continue her work in education by providing valuable resources and services to students that need them.
