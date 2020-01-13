The Barbourville Woman’s Study Club recently recognized Club Member and Vice President Marcia Dixon for spearheading, promoting, and conducting an event, “Deck the Hall, Y’All.” As the Club needed a project to replace the annual “Tour of Homes,” Dixon suggested the wreath-making project. The three-day event proved to be exciting and fun with a great time had by individuals and groups of people, such as Barbourville Retired Teachers, family member groups, Sunday School groups, and more. Presenting Ms. Dixon with a GFWC KY appreciation pin was Club President Claudia Gibson Greenwood.
featured
Dixon recognized by Woman's Study Club
- Submitted
-
- Updated
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Lady Tigers fall to Corbin
- Dixon recognized by Woman's Study Club
- Future bright at Center for Health and Learning
- Independence House shares with UNITE members
- Panthers are 2A Sectional Champs!
- Lady Tigers down Lynn Camp
- Career Center ready to help employers
- Challenging questions, quick responding, and a love of learning yields awards for Knox County's youth
-
Jan 13
-
Jan 13
-
Jan 13
-
Jan 13
-
Jan 13
Most Popular
Articles
- Knox County Man Convicted of Methamphetamine Trafficking and Firearm Charges
- Knox slated to become ‘sanctuary’ county
- Six indicted in sex trafficking conspiracy
- Cox sentencing date set
- Deputies nab man charged with attempted murder of police officer, drugs
- Suspect allegedly assaulted before stabbing
- Future bright at Center for Health and Learning
- Gray woman charged with assaulting officer
- Career Center ready to help employers
- Tennessee escapee discovered in Knox County
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.