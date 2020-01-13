Marcia Dixon and Claudia Greenwood
Marcia Dixon and Claudia Greenwood

The Barbourville Woman’s Study Club recently recognized Club Member and Vice President Marcia Dixon for spearheading, promoting, and conducting an event, “Deck the Hall, Y’All.”  As the Club needed a project to replace the annual “Tour of Homes,” Dixon suggested the wreath-making project. The three-day event proved to be exciting and fun with a great time had by individuals and groups of people, such as Barbourville Retired Teachers, family member groups, Sunday School groups, and more.  Presenting Ms. Dixon with a GFWC KY appreciation pin was Club President Claudia Gibson Greenwood.

