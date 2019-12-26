The Barbourville Independent School Board of Education voted to extend Superintendent Kay Dixon’s contract for two more years and also thanked her for all the hard work and dedication to the school district.
In response, Dixon expressed appreciation for the vote. “I have been extremely fortunate in my career to work with leaders who believe our kids can move mountains,” she said. “I am honored that they also believe in my leadership and abilities to continue to move our district forward. Our kids deserve to be empowered by knowledge and experiences and I am excited to continue to work side by side with our board and school staff to make this happen.”
Each board member then signed the extension contract to officially welcome Dixon into two more years as Superintendent for Barbourville Independent Schools.
