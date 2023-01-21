I’ve read that somewhere along the way, we get the idea that we deserve to have a relatively easy life. We have a false sense of what should be norm.
If someone asked you how things are going and you answered “FINE,” that is thought to be the way it normally should be. If there is anything wrong and you answered the question with a qualifier such as, “Fine, but,” then it is assumed that your life is not normal….If something is wrong, then your life for some reason is not what it is supposed to be.
In actuality, the real thing that is wrong is that kind of thinking in this regard, life will always be frustrating, unfulfilling.
We will be preoccupied with trying to fix everything instead of learning life’s lessons.
If normal means everything is fine and dandy then brace yourself, because it’s definitely going to get worse. Count on it.
God loves you too much to allow you to get away with anything less. And if life is difficult for you right now, rejoice on your opportunity to grow. We need to start expecting another kind of normal. I ask you, “Do our troubles fine tune us”?
Plato’s thoughts: “you know the beginning is the most important part of any work of young and tender things; for that is the time at which character is being formed, and desired impressions are more readily taken.”
By example we are taught the fundamental traits of character, honesty, compassion, courage and perseverance, the dos and don’ts in life.
Grandma used to say, “Life is like an echo, what you send out will come back to you.”
This is one of her many sayings that I’ve found to be true as I travel life’s road. And I can hear Grandpa wise words telling me, “to stand up for what is right even if you are standing alone. “ And he was quick to point out that,” life is not always fair, that I’d best get use to it.” However he also said to remember that no one person is perfect, to accept people with their flaws and never ridicule someone for imperfections over which they have no control.
He reminded me if people would give as much thought to improvement of them selves they would not have time to criticize others. His good words took root and are firmly planted.
I’m thankful for many life lessons educated my heart as well as my mind. Our parents and grandparents did not have teaching tools of today they did the best they could with the knowledge they had. Many of my troubles are solved today by remembering the dos and don’ts that anchor me to my strong connection to my childhood and the guidance I received.
Millie’s thought for today; we always have enough to be happy if we are enjoying what we DO have and not worrying about what we DON’T have.
Mildred Higgins
