What would you call this? Imagine an organization that has hundreds and sometimes thousands of people paying to log in to their company website daily, because the company has new, important info posted online 24/7 whenever it happens. The company often includes photos and videos from live events. Thousands more locals are following the company’s output on social media regularly, and hundreds to thousands more pay to read a hard copy, weekly printed report from the company. To get the report, they go to a local store to purchase it, or pay to have the report mailed to them weekly. These viewers for the company’s products are willing to pay because the content is newsworthy, relevant, 100% verified, and focused exclusively on the local geographic area they call home.
What is the best name for this type of company? “Content providers?” “Community builders?”
Today, we call them “Community Newspapers.”
Yet, the traditional print copy of The Mountain Advocate ‘paper’ is only one part, sometimes even the least viewed part, of the content we bring to our readers and viewers.
Ask any young person today and you’ll likely hear, “I never read a newspaper.” Yet, they constantly consume content online, including sometimes ours! Local community newspapers today, like this one, put lots of information immediately into your hands. Most all, this content is formatted for easy viewing online using your cell phone or computer.
Of course, many still love the “touch and feel” of the traditional newspaper, so we provide that product as well.
Is it now time to call what we do something other than a “newspaper?” If so, what “name” is more appropriate?
