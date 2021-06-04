A Corbin man was arrested after a brief standoff with Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith and Sheriff’s deputies earlier Friday.
Just after 1 p.m. Friday, deputies were dispatched to a report of domestic violence at a Gray residence; deputies were informed by Knox 911 Dispatch the reported assailant was armed with a handgun and shotgun and was chasing a victim around the home.
Kenny L. Wyatt, 45, was found armed at the front door of the residence by deputies. He was in possession of a pistol and shotgun. After Sheriff Mike Smith addressed Wyatt, he turned and went back inside the front door, returning to the door armed. Smith maintained contact with Wyatt while deputies surrounded the home, resulting in the brief standoff.
Smith convinced Wyatt to put the firearms down before Wyatt went back inside the residence; Smith continued talking with Wyatt and was able to eventually convince him to peacefully surrender. Wyatt came outside and was placed in custody, and was subsequently arrested and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
Deputies seized a loaded semi-auto handgun and loaded shotgun. A victim had minor injuries that didn’t require medical attention.
Wyatt was charged with assault fourth domestic violence, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and two counts of wanton endangerment first degree.
Assisting Sheriff Smith at the scene were Deputies Sam Mullins, Darian Abner, and arresting officer Deputy Steve Owens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.