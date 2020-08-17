On August 17, 2020 at approximately 5:00 am Knox County Deputy Bobby Jones responded to a prowler complaint at a residence on Rapier Hollow Road in Woodbine.
When Deputy Jones arrived he observed a vehicle parked in the driveway at the residence. Deputy Jones activated his blue lights and exited his vehicle. Deputy Jones heard a gunshot and heard shotgun pellets hitting his cruiser.
After contacting the six people who were standing outside the residence and conducting an investigation, Deputy Jones arrested Christopher Brandon Lester age 31 of Woodbine, KY, who was involved in a domestic dispute, charging him with Seven (7) counts of Wanton Endangerment-1 st Degree.
Christopher Lester was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center. Officers from KSP Post 10 and 11, Barbourville PD, KVE and Whitley County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to provide assistance.
