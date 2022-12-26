Every year I tell this very true story and I will never forget it.
When I was growing up, the excitement of Christmas began the day after Thanksgiving. I had to write Santa a letter, I had to make sure my mom knew what I needed as well, she could pick up the slack on gifts that Santa may have not had available in his workshop.
This guaranteed that come Christmas morning, I wouldn’t be disappointed and I never was. Somehow, everything I asked for made it’s way under the tree and my stocking was filled to the top. Santa was my hero.
As I got older, questions arose about Santa. Friends at school had suddenly stopped believing in the magic. Some parents claimed it was all a hoax.
I remember rushing home from school and demanding answers. No way would my parents lead me on like that. Mom said, “As long as you believe he is real, he is.” I remember explaining this to my friends. Why would they knock themselves out of gifts and fun? They still didn’t seem to believe.
I went to my dad, he could always give it to ya straight. Yes, he confirmed there was a Santa. Yes, those were people dressed as Santa at the mall because he couldn’t stop working in his workshop to make an appearance, he had toys to make and a sleigh to load, he confirmed.
My dad had always allowed me to watch crime shows with him growing up, thus turning me into a bit of a forensic detective that I still am today. Maybe sensing the detective in me and wanting to discover the truth, Christmas made me a believer that year.
It was always hard to sleep knowing that toys would soon be under my tree, but I always left milk and shortbread cookies out for Santa. Early morning, I peeped into the kitchen, there on the table sat the empty glass and the cookies had been eaten.
As I passed by the plate, a patch of red fur similar to what Santa’s suit is made of was laying in the empty plate amid the crumbs. Could it be? Presents from Santa were piled beneath the tree. I yelled for my parents to wake, a light snow had fallen outside.
As they gathered round to watch me tear into gifts, my mom peeped outside, and screamed, “Santa left sleigh tracks!” We all ran to the front porch, and going from our house down the driveway was a single set of sleigh tracks!
Now I still don’t know how or who did it, but I would like to think it was Santa. Don’t you just love the magic of Christmas?
