Mr. Donald Beams Buchanan, 85, of Pleasureville, went to be with the Lord on January 20,2021. He was born March 27, 1935 in Barbourville to the late General Harrison Buchanan and Sarah Beams Buchanan.
A native of Barbourville, he attended Barbourville High School where he was recruited to play football at the University of Kentucky. He was a four year letterman at Kentucky and graduated with a degree in Agriculture. He married the love of his life, Elizabeth Ellen Davies, on June 7, 1959. Their son Donald Davies was born on December 28, 1960.
Donald managed a successful farm in Pleasureville focusing on Black Angus cattle and tobacco. Additionally, he ran a farm insurance business and tobacco warehouse business in Lexington. He was known for his generosity within the community and most recently donated the Donald and Elizabeth Buchanan Splash Pad in New Castle. He also helped establish the Donald Davies Buchanan Memorial Classroom and Scholarship Fund at Centre College in honor of his late son. More than anything, Donald enjoyed life on the farm with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Elizabeth Ellen Davies, his son Donald Davies, parents General Harrison and Sarah Beams, and siblings Marie, William, Charles, Paul, Thomas, Bob, and Helen.
He is survived by his grandchildren Donald Colby and Clair Elizabeth Kennedy and her spouse Michael; great-grandson Tatum James Kennedy and many in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private memorial and burial service will be held at Barbourville Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Donald Davies Buchanan Memorial Classroom and Scholarship Fund, Centre College, Danville, KY 40422 (877-678-9822) in his memory.
This is a courtesy announcement from the Knox Funeral Home.
