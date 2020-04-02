Barbourville, Ky. - Donald Lee Bain, “Mail Man”, formerly of Flat Lick, departed this life at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Donald enjoyed seventy-seven years and one hundred and forty-six days of this joyous life on earth. Donald Lee Bain was happily born on Oct. 31, 1942 in Elys, Kentucky to the late Van Bain and the late Odell Gray Bain. In addition to his parents, Donald was also preceded in death by one brother, Van Bain Jr.
After graduating from Knox Central High School, Don joined the United States Air Force, where he served for six years. Upon his return to Knox County, Donald took a job with the United States Postal Service, from which he retired after carrying the mail for thirty years. Deciding retirement wasn’t for him, he returned to work for several more years at Central Rock in Lexington.
Don enjoyed collecting and working on hot rods and going to Rod Run with his beloved son, Marty. He had a gift of making others laugh and of brightening-up the days of those with whom he came in contact. He will be forever be remembered as kind, as cheerful and as a person who brought out the best in people.
Don leaves behind to mourn his passing: his wife, Mary; one son, Marty, and his wife, Angie; one sister, Charlotte (Barton) Hammons, and her husband, George; one granddaughter, Maranda Bain-Hoskins and her husband, Brandon; two great-granddaughters: Peyson Marie and Remington Odell Hoskins; one bonus-daughter, Tonya Warren and her husband Bill; two bonus grandsons: Jacob and Joshua Warren; one nephew, Chris Barton; one great-nephew, Ryan Barton and one great niece, Kadin Barton.
Don also leaves behind his beloved dog, Paris, aka “Coonie” along with numerous friends and community members.
Respecting the Executive Order from Governor Andy Beshear’s office regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, all arrangements and services for Donald Bain are private.
Casket Bearers are Donnie Corbin, Eric Baker, Sean Smith, Aaron Brown, John Yeager, Darrell Rose, Doug Risner, John Kennedy and Chris Barton.
Honorary Casket Bearers are the members of the men’s Sunday School Class of the Buena Vista Baptist Church in Lancaster.
Mr. Bain will be laid to rest in the Barbourville City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the The Shriners Children’s Hospital (844.739.0849).
The Hopper Family and the staff of Hopper Funeral Home would like to express our condolences to the family and friends of Donald Bain.
Hopper Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements for Mr. Donald Bain.
