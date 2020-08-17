Barbourville, Ky. – Donald Ray Mills, 74, of London, was the son of Leon and Roberta Mills, joyfully born to them on January 18, 1946 in Stinking Creek.
Donald will forever be remembered for his sharp wit and sense of humor – others could always count on him for a funny joke. Donald enjoyed collecting coins, zippo lighters, knives, and guns. In his spare time, Donald loved to buy damaged or broken objects, which he would repair or up-cycle for resale or trade.
Donald served in the Vietnam War. As a young adult, he lived in Michigan and worked for General Motors for many years before returning to Kentucky. While renewing his faith in God late in life, Donald repented his sins and was “saved”.
In addition to his parents, Leon Mills and Roberta (Mills) Mills, Donald was preceded in death by two brothers; Kermit Mills and Earl Dean Mills.
Donald is survived by his beloved daughter, Judie Marenda (Mendy) Trosper and her husband Michael Trosper of London, Ky.; his wife of ten years, and mother of his daughter Mendy, Lynette Slusher Carl (Steve); and his brother Jerry Mills and sister-in-law, Bonnie Mills. Donald will also be missed by four beloved grandchildren: Joseph Landon Harris, Chaney Lynette Trosper, Bryce Michael Trosper, and Brady Julian Trosper, all of London, Ky.
Also left behind to mourn Donald’s passing is his dear, long-time, life companion, Cleda Grubb Mayne, of London, Ky., and her family: daughter Angie Vest and son Michael Vest (Christy) and her six beautiful grandchildren; Ashley Cornett, Jacqueline Reed, BJ Lamaster, Dakota Vest, Chelsey Vest, and Michael Wade Vest.
A graveside service at the Mills Cemetery in Big Creek is planned for Donald on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. The Reverend A.Y. Mills will officiate. The Mills family has chosen Joseph Landon Harris, Bryce Michael Trosper, Brady Julian Trosper, Michael Trosper and Ricky Slusher as Pallbearers. The Mills family selected Mr. Mills’ aid, Billie Jean Broughton, as an Honorary Pallbearer.
The Hopper Family, Victoria Hopper and Sally Hopper, and the staff of Hopper Funeral Home, extend our sincere condolences to the family of Donald Ray Mills.
Hopper Funeral Home, Inc., Barbourville, Kentucky, is in charge of servicing all arrangements for Donald Ray Mills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.