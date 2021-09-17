Angie Horton, AD from Mountain View Nursing and Rehab in Pineville is requesting donations to help purchase a Whisper Glider Swing.
The swing is special in that it allows residents in wheelchairs to enjoy the ability to use the swing while staying in their wheelchair. Many people in wheelchairs are unable to transfer out of their wheelchairs to do simple things such as to swing on a swing. They sadly are only able to watch others enjoy it.
Mountain View Nursing and Rehab wants to help people in wheelchairs get their freedom back.
The cost of the specialized swing is approximately $7,500.00. All family members, friends, neighbors and local businesses are asked to make donations to help them reach their goal.
Arnett and Steele Funeral Home has made a donation to the Whisper Glider fundraiser. The rehab facility is grateful and hopes the donation will inspire others to help in any amount possible.
If you have any questions or if you need information on donating, please call Angie Horton at 606-337-7071.
