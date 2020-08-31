Donna Kaye Andrews, 74, of Corbin passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

Born in Corbin, Donna was the daughter of the late Keith and Goldie Kathleen Johnson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Gayle Cobb.

She is survived by her, husband Bruce Andrews; three children, Jim Grigsby, Richie Grigsby, and Angie Thomas; seven grandchildren, Andrew Grigsby, Joshua Grigsby, James Grigsby, Christa Grigsby, David Grigsby Hart, Dakota Grigsby, and Tasha Grigsby; 6 Great Grandchildren; two brothers, Earl Johnson (Nancy) and Ronnie Johnson (Janet); sister Kathy Carnes; and by numerous other family members and friends.

To plant a tree in memory of Donna Andrews as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you