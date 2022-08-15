Donna R. Caughorn, age 56 of New Tazewell, Tennessee passed away August 10, 2022 at her home following a battle with cancer.
Donna was born May 5, 1966 in Harlan County, Kentucky. Donna enjoyed the outdoors, camping, grilling and being with family, friends and her fur baby Callie. She always had a smile on her face and never met a stranger.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Betty Ealy Creech, grandparents, Harmon and Tallie Johnson Ealy, companion Johnny Priest.
Left behind to cherish her memory is her daughter, Michelle and husband Cameron Ray, two grandchildren, Bradon Lee and Matthew, two brothers, Terry (Connie) Taylor of New Tazewell, TN and Leroy (Brenda) Hensley of Cumberland, KY, nephews Kenny Taylor, Billy and Andy Hensley, nieces, Cissi Vandergriff and Jennifer Hensley, special friends, Tonie, Kesling and Jerry Bunch, aunt Jean Ealy and a host of family and friends.
Donna will be forever loved and missed by all who knew her.
