Donnie Ray Frost, 74, of Knoxville, TN, passed away Sunday evening, June 21, 2020 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. He was the son of the late Oscar Frost Sr. and Pearl Smith Frost born on December 20, 1945 in Barbourville.
Donnie was a retired rodman with Tri-State Re-Steel and of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed watching old western movies and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
On May 29, 1965, he united in marriage with Darlene Root and to this union three children were born.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Oscar Frost Jr. and his in-laws, Fount and Marie Root.
Survivors include his loving wife, Darlene Root Frost of Knoxville,TN; three children, Dennis Ray Frost and wife, Sheena, of Knoxville, TN, Sherrie Dawn Ashburn and husband, David, of Powell, TN and Donna Joyce Patterson and husband, Ryan, of Knoxville, TN; a sister, Juanita Dew and husband, James, of Knoxville, TN; a sister-in-law, Paula Frost of Powell, TN; six grandchildren, Jenna Marie Segers and husband, Clay, Donovan Ross Henley, Jonathan Bailey Henley and wife, Brandy, Kayla Rae Jordan and husband, Wesley, Ryan Cole Patterson and Julianna Darlene Patterson; a great grandson, Samuel Clayton Segers; among other loved ones and dear friends.
