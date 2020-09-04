Dora Alice Scalf, 85 of Liberty passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020. She was born on March 7, 1935 in Corbin, Kentucky to the late Alex Morgan and Cora Alsip Morgan.
Dora married Carl Scalf on September 17, 1954; they were able to spend 33 years together before he passed on November 27, 1987.
Dora was a devoted mother. She loved to find a good deal either going to yard sales or bargain shopping. She found joy in cooking and caring for her family. In her later years, she enjoyed playing games such as bingo and farkle. Many of Dora’s friends looked up to her for receiving advice from and would always look forward to her hugs and the love and care she gave to them. She was always looking out for those around her. Dora cherished the times she was able to spend with her family and friends; she especially adored her granddaughter Abby.
Dora will be greatly missed by her 4 daughters, Lora (Mike) Lathery, Teresa (Butch) Sester, Carol Bayersdorfer and Sharon (Doyle) Stephens; 5 grandchildren, Doyle Lee (Keisha) Stephens, Justin (Caroline) Stephens, Cory (Renee) Stephens, Abigail Lathery and Jessica (Marcus) Sester Miller; 8 great grandchildren, Gavin Stephens, Kaelyn Stephens, Maverick Stephens, C.J., Adylin, Tyler Miller, Cayden Miller and Priscilla Miller; and 5 sisters.
Along with her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a son in law, Mike Bayersdorfer; 3 sisters and 7 brothers.
Visitation for Dora will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Urban Winkler Liberty Funeral Home, 310 N. Main St. Liberty, Indiana 47353. The funeral service will begin at 1:00pm on Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Timothy Tice of Grace Pointe Church officiating. A graveside service will be on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 12:00pm in McHargue Cemetery, Corbin, Kentucky. To sign the online guestbook or send the family a personal message, please visit www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com.
This announcement is courtesy of the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home.
