Dora Belle McWilliams, 83, of Knoxville, Tennessee, formerly of Barbourville, passed away August 8, 2022. Dora was the daughter of Abe Hammons and Nancy Bingham Hammons born to them on March 6, 1939, in Dewitt, Knox County, Kentucky. Dora was raised surrounded by the beautiful Appalachian Mountains. She attended Knox Central High School. As fate would have it, Dora met her beloved husband, Wetzel Rodney McWilliams, at a Knox Central High School ball game. In 1962, Dora and Wetzel left Knox County, relocating to Detroit, Michigan where they lived for 32 years before moving to Sarasota, Florida in 1994. Three years later, they moved to Knoxville, Tennessee where they lived the last years of their lives together.
Dora was a genuinely kind and thoughtful person. She was a Christian of Baptist Faith. Dora was a talented homemaker, keeping a beautifully decorated and welcoming home. She also maintained a flower garden and enjoyed baking. A much-requested confection of Dora’s was her peanut butter fudge. Dora had a tradition of baking homemade cookies for cherished son Daniel to have upon his return home from school – with loving limits of course, as Daniel recalls her allowing him only 3 cookies in the afternoon. Dora was a compassionate person, often inviting acquaintances and friends, who had nowhere to go for the holidays, into her home to share the occasion with her family. Dora was creative, having a special since of style and fashion. Whenever she could, she liked to shop for clothing for herself and for her family. Every Fall before the start of school she made sure to take her son Daniel school shopping at Hudson’s Department Store. Daniel remembers her joking that he was “picker than most teenage girls” about what he wore. Dora also kept her brothers and sisters well dressed, often gifting them clothing for their birthdays.
Dora was proceeded in death by her parents Abe Hammons and Nancy Bingham Hammons, four brothers; newborn twin brothers Jack and Larry Hammons, Wendall Hammons, and Gordan “Calvin” Hammons, two sisters; Brenda Joyce Hammons and Marie Hammons Emery, and brothers-in-law Jack Emery and Byon McWilliams.
Dora is survived by cherished son Daniel Wesley McWilliams who loving stayed by her side, providing care, until her passing. Brothers Randall Hammons (Sue) and Abe Hammons Jr., a host of nieces, nephews, first cousins, sister-in-law Uneeda McWilliams, beloved pet “Baby”, and Dora’s daily caregiver Carol Robbins, also survive her and will remember her fondly.
Visitation for Ms. McWilliams will be Friday, August 12, 2022, at Hopper Funeral Home from 11:00 AM until the funeral hour of 1:00 PM. Reverend David Barnard and Reverend James Vandy will officiate. Interment will follow the funeral service in the Jim & Troy Hammons Cemetery Dewitt, Kentucky. Casket Bearers are Jack McWilliams, Michael McWilliams, Jackson McWilliams, Jimmy Hinkle, James Becknell, and Danny McWilliams. Honorary Casket Bearers are Dora's caregiver Carol Robbins and her first cousin Carol Golden.
The McWilliams Family extends a special thank you to Carol Robbins who provided affectionate care to Dora, loving her and her dog Baby, as she would her own family.
The Hopper Family, Victoria Hopper and Sally Hopper, and our staff extend sincere condolences to the family and friends of Dora Belle McWilliams.
