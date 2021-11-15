Doris Faye Johnson, 87, of Swan Pond, departed this life to be with the Lord on November 10, 2021. Doris was the daughter of Ethel Stewart Prince and Bill Prince, joyfully born to them on September 24, 1934, in Knox County, Kentucky.
Doris was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother, as well as, a devoted, long standing, member of the Swan Pond Baptist Church where she was both the secretary and song leader. Doris was a member of the Eastern Star, #411, for over 30 years and she was a Kentucky Colonial. In her spare time, Doris enjoyed cooking for family and friends, cheering on the University of Kentucky basketball team, quilting, and reading her Bible.
In addition to her parents Ethel Stewart Prince and Bill Prince, Doris was preceded in death by her beloved husband Herbert Laten Johnson; three brothers Ted L. Prince, Harold Prince, and Curtis Prince; and sister-in-law Norma Prince.
Left behind to celebrate Doris’s life is daughter Judy Mills, son Terry Johnson and his wife Fayetta, two cherished grandchildren, Savannah Johnson, and Curtis Mills, and sisters-in-law Edith Prince, Joella Prince and Viola Lundy. Doris’s beloved pet and constant companion, Cole Johnson, also survives her and will miss her dearly.
